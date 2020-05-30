ROBERTSON, Lela Jo (Rustemeyer) (Age 89) Passed away May 15, 2020, in Spokane, WA. Her home was Wilbur, WA. She is survived by one daughter Becki and her husband Robert Krause of Creston, WA, three grandchildren and their spouses Shonn (Chad) Barnes, Daniel (Rose) Krause, and David (Leslie) Krause and seven great-grandchildren Martha, John, and Kaleb Barnes, Andrew Krause, and Henry, Oliver, and Theodore Krause. Jo was preceded in death by her parents Andy and Ora Rustemeyer, husband C. Jack Robertson in 2009, and daughter Marci Angstrom in 1977. Jo was born on December 18, 1930, and lived most of her growing up years in Lincoln, WA. She graduated from Creston High School in 1948 and married Jack in September that same year. She was a hard-working farm wife until their retirement in 1986, when they built a new home and moved from the farm north of Creston to Wilbur. Jo was active in innumerable community and political organizations. As a testament to that fact, she and Jack were honored as Creston's Co-Persons of the Year 1985-86 and Wilbur's Co-Persons of the Year 1996-97. She received the Volunteers of America Person of the Year Award in Spokane and was Wilbur's Goose Days Parade Marshall 2018. Jo was a very active member of the Creston Christian Church, serving as chairwoman and secretary of the congregation, Sunday School teacher and superintendent, elder and elder emeritus, Vacation Bible School leader and teacher, Christian Women's Fellowship member, and received her "50-Plus Years" church membership certificate in 2009. Jo was beautiful both inside and out. She loved her family and friends, especially children and youth, and they loved her. She was Auntie Jo and Grandma Jo to people who weren't even related to her. She had friends of all ages and from all walks of life, and she made each one feel special. Due to the corona virus restrictions, a celebration of Jo's life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Creston Christian Church, Sherman Cemetery Association, and the Marci Robertson Angstrom Nursing Scholarship at U of W. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com for the Robertson family. Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, WA are in charge of all the arrangements.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 30, 2020.