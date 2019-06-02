Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland Evan BROOKS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROOKS, Leland Evan May 10, 1927 - May 23, 2019 Leland Evan Brooks, age 92, passed away May 23, 2019 at home in Medical Lake, WA. He was born May 10, 1927 on the family farm in Everson, WA to Amandus and Mary (McKinnon) Brooks. Evan graduated from WSU in 1959 and undertook a teaching career that lasted 30 years. He led agriculture, metal shop and FFA programs at Touchet, Ephrata and Medical Lake High Schools. Both Evan and Etta Jean have always believed that every student deserves the opportunity and support to reach their full potential. His passion for learning was contagious and he made a positive impact on many young men and women. Evan and his wife of 67 years, Etta Jean, have been active community members. Together they enjoyed Gonzaga and WSU basketball, square dancing with the Hi-Flyers dance club and fished with the Spokane Walleye Club. Evan has fished since childhood and knew that there is no such thing as a bad day fishing - some days you simply catch more fish. Evan was an avid gardener and nurtured an impressive assortment of flowers, vegetables, strawberries and raspberries up to his death. He is survived by his wife, Etta Jean (Thompson). He was a great father to daughter Jodie Schwartz (husband, Ken) and son Kevan Brooks, a special grandpa to grandchildren Grace and Sarah Schwartz, and loving bother to sisters Lucille Dougherty and Gwenyth McCluskey. He is missed already and his family is grateful that God gave us a man who was a special husband, dad, grandfather and brother. In keeping with Evan's wishes, there will not be funeral services. Evan strongly believed it is important to spend time with family and friends while they were still living. He would be pleased if family and friends embrace the thought and spend some quality time with the ones you love. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lilac Services for the Blind ( lilacblind.org or 509-328-9116) or Jensen Memorial Youth Ranch (P.O. Box 220, Medical Lake, WA 99022 or 509-979-5926). Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019

