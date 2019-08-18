Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland Gerald "aka Stony" STONEHOCKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STONEHOCKER, Leland Gerald aka "Stony" Leland passed away peacefully at age 73 on August 2, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family at North Central Care Center in Spokane, WA. He is survived by his beloved mother Dora Stonehocker: his lifelong friend and mother of his children Cheryl Valentine, and their three children; Lori Stonehocker, Lonie (Stonehocker) Kragelund, and Leah Stonehocker: his son-in-law Scott Kragelund: his cherished grandchildren; Austin Stonehocker, McKayla Flynn, Alissa Stonehocker, Sierra Kragelund, Faryn Kragelund and Brielle Kragelund: as well as a sister, nieces, nephews, many cousins, and lots of other treasured family and friends both near and far. Leland was born to Leonard and Dora Stonehocker in Polson, MT on December 10, 1945. He spent part of his childhood growing up in Montana, but most of it was spent in Spokane. He graduated from Rogers High School and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps where he received recognition for good conduct and his abilities as a sharpshooter with an M-14 Rifle. Leland was very proud to be a Marine and to serve his country. Later, after starting a family he pursued his love of driving long haul truck. He quickly learned that it was a difficult life with little kids at home and decided to take a job as a diesel mechanic in order to stay near his family. After his kids had all grown, he returned to the job that he truly loved, long haul truck driving. Leland had an adventurous spirit and lived life to the fullest. He raced cars, motorcycles, and snow mobiles. He was a certified scuba diver. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, water skiing, and boating. He pretty much loved anything that got him out into the woods. The only thing that he loved more than all his crazy activities was his kids and his grandkids. He loved his family with his whole heart. Just as we love him. If a man's success in life can be measured by how much he is loved, then he was a very successful man. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11:00 am, at the Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA. Following the memorial service there will be a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm at Das Stein Haus, 1812 W. Francis Ave., Spokane, WA 99205. We welcome all to come celebrate his life with us. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019

