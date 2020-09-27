LEE, Leland L.,Sr. Leland Lee Sr. passed away on August 19th 2020, in his home peacefully with loved ones by his side. He was 86 years old, born in Grenola, Kansas in 1934. Leland and his family were proud to have known he served and retired from the US Air Force. He loved that part of his life! He is survived by his wife of 67 years Sharon Lee, Leland Lee Jr (son), Bruce Lee (son), Russell Lee (son), Randy Lee (son) and Janette Lee (deceased daughter). Tons of grandchildren and great-grand- children. Services Pending due to Covid-19



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store