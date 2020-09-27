1/1
Leland L. LEE Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEE, Leland L.,Sr. Leland Lee Sr. passed away on August 19th 2020, in his home peacefully with loved ones by his side. He was 86 years old, born in Grenola, Kansas in 1934. Leland and his family were proud to have known he served and retired from the US Air Force. He loved that part of his life! He is survived by his wife of 67 years Sharon Lee, Leland Lee Jr (son), Bruce Lee (son), Russell Lee (son), Randy Lee (son) and Janette Lee (deceased daughter). Tons of grandchildren and great-grand- children. Services Pending due to Covid-19

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved