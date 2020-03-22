Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lelia K. "Kay" (Brooke) BOGGS. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Visitation 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BOGGS, Lelia K. (Brooke) "Kay" Entered into rest with her family close on March 18th 2020, under the watchful care of Hospice in Spokane, WA. Born in Denver, CO, on July 28, 1943 at St. Josephs Hospital to Thelma Grace Finch Brooke and Berwyn Lee Brooke. Kay married her high school Sweetheart, John Michael "Mike" Boggs on August 27, 1960. She is survived by her husband, Mike, at home; son, Wayne Michael Boggs (Terre); daughter, Kelly Kay Boggs-Glaser (Don); a sister, Sharon Lee Brooke Pratt of Tacoma, WA; two granddaughters: Whitney Boggs-Collins and Krystine Boggs-Justus (Bill); two grandsons: Darren D. Butler and Dennis J. Butler (Anne); two step-grandsons, Darin and Devin Glaser; four great-grandchildren; three nephews; and many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Gary Hill Brooke, and a granddaughter, Anne Marie Boggs. Educated in Spokane, Kay taught piano lessons for over 35 years. She helped her husband farm through their married years. She worked as a youth leader in a variety of her children's organizations and proudly designed two homes, which they had built. Kay was a Past Honored Queen of Bethel 12 International Order of Job's Daughters, Past Worthy Matron of Bethlehem Chapter Order of Eastern Star #87, longtime Past Queen of Daughters of the Nile (El Karnak Temple #6), member of Order of the Amaranth Trinity Court #51, Gardenspot Grange #278, North East Washington Daughters of the Nile and Zion Lutheran Church of Deer Park, WA. Her hobbies included, music, fishing, sewing, travel, cooking and especially roses. She lived in hopes of helping others achieve their dreams as she had in her life. Additionally, Kay enjoyed geology, history, designing and making clothes, designing their two homes and working on a third design. Friends are invited to pay their respects between the hours of 9 AM and 4 PM on Wed-Thurs-Fri, March 25, 26, 27, 2020 at RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME, 4305 N DIVISION, SPOKANE, WA. As these are unusual times, a private graveside committal service will be held for family only with burial at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Deer Park, WA. A public Memorial Service will be scheduled at Zion Lutheran Church when possible. Newspaper publication will precede this public service. Guestbook:

Please make any memorials desired to the "Transportation Fund for Shriner's Children" c/o 7217 W. Westbow, Spokane, WA, 99224 or the Scottish Rite "Early Life Speech & Language Center" c/o 506 W. 2nd Ave., Spokane, WA 99201, or to "Hospice House Spokane" c/o POB 2215, Spokane, WA 99210. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020

