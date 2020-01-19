|
|
DOMINI, Lena (Mastro) Lena Domini, 98 years old and resident of Spokane for 89 years, passed away in Gig Harbor, WA on January 2, 2020. She leaves a legacy of unconditional love of not just her family but all who knew her. Lena was born February 4, 1921 to Louis and Vincenza Mastro in Spokane. Lena's parents as well as her brothers (Henry and Louis) and sisters [Mary (Philips), Barbary (Domini) and Rosalee (Bruce)] all predeceased her. In 1947 she wed Albert Domini who predeceased her in 1999 after a 52 year marriage. Lena leaves three children, Joseph (Marie) [now of Phoenix, AZ], Nancy Beatty (Paul) [now of Gig Harbor] and Thomas (Judy) [Spokane]. She spoiled eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with her love and adulation. Very proud of her Italian heritage and family, Lena was the ultimate daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law. Her greatest pleasures came from enjoying her extended family and the many events they celebrated. Anyone in Lena's presence would immediately be comfortable and recognize her unconditional love. Many of her friendships lasted a lifetime. She was accepting, friendly, compassionate, generous, and loving to all her whole life. Lena also enjoyed her involvement in the Ladies of the Shrine, and the time spent with her husband while he became Potentate. The Domini Family invites everyone to the mausoleum chapel at Holy Cross Cemetery at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 25th, and a reception with light lunch following at St. Thomas More beginning at 1:00 pm. Lena was quite a character. She excelled in the kitchen and her pasta, meatballs and sauce were second to none. If your cooking was missing an ingredient, she wasn't afraid to remind you. Being wife of a restaurateur (Domini's), Lena and her sisters held quite the lengthily and detailed discussions of a poorly prepared meal out. Lena enjoyed traveling and the shopping that accompanied it. In lieu of flowers, the Domini Family requests donations to the Shriners Hospital or the St. Thomas More Church.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020