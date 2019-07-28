Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenna L. ENGLAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ENGLAND, Lenna L. (Age 57) Lenna Lee (Madison) England, mother, grand-mother, and dear friend to all, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital. She was born July 21, 1961 in Spokane, Washington to Doug Madison and Janice O'Conner. She graduated from Spokane Community College and became a legal secretary for 22 years. As a child, Lenna loved spending her time out at Diamond Lake with her family and friends. Later on in life, she raised two beautiful daughters, Ashley and Traci. Ashley blessed her with two granddaughters Alexia and Isabella. Traci blessed her with one grandson Karson. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Lenna was known for her dedication to her career and her kind, giving, compassionate spirit. Lenna was preceded in death by her mother, Janice, and father, Doug, and her grandparents, Francis and Laura. She is survived by her daughters, Ashley and Traci; her grandchildren, Alexia, Isabella, and Karson; and sister, Angel. A funeral service will be held at 10am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Hennessy Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane, Washington. To leave an online condolence to Lenna's family, please visit our website at

