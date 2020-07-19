HARMAN, Leo A. (Age 89) April 26, 1931 July 11, 2020 Leo was born in Ainsworth, Iowa to Bertha and Henry Harman. He had two sisters, Lois and Sharon and one brother, Don. A family move took him to Portland, Oregon when he was just a young boy and where he began his education through the Multnomah County public school system. He did a lot of apple picking and miscellaneous jobs to make money as he grew to become a handsome and successful young man, serving in the National Guard for the Armed Forces of the United States in his early twenties. He chose Spokane as his place to begin his career and live his life. Most people knew Leo by the name of "Red", however his siblings and their family members often called him "Bud" or "Uncle Bud". Red had a full life, rich with family love, laughter and happiness. At age 25 he stepped into Blessings Tavern and met a good-looking lady named Joyce Wice who was 21 years old. They were smitten with each other and married within a week of meeting on June 15, 1956 at Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. A true love at first sight story, as they remained married until he was called to heaven 64 years later. They were blessed with three children, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Red had a successful work career starting at Kaiser then moving to Darigold for 30+ years providing his family with lots of delicious ice cream treats. He went on to deliver papers for the Spokesman-Review part-time for 20 years during his well-earned retirement days. He worked hard and played hard. Red loved spending time with his family, routinely stopping in to see his mom and relatives to catch up over a cup of coffee, and he loved hanging out with his friends at the Eagles Club and Valley Bowl. He always made time for fun family vacations and his entertainment: bowling, horse races, pool tournaments, a mean game of ping pong or pool in his basement, golf, fitness routines that included lots of pushups and dancing up a storm to his favorite country singers. And of course, his favorite daily drinka nice cold can of BUDWEISER! Red was a good man, known by some as a man of few words who enriched our lives as a friend, husband, dad, and grandfather. He suffered through several strokes before saying he had enough. We feel a sense of comfort knowing he is at peace and that he loved us as much as we loved him and still do. He is GREATLY missed by all of us! Red is survived by his wife Joyce; his sister Sharon; his daughters Brenda (spouse Scott), Janet, and son Larry (spouse Sue); grandchildren, Joe (spouse Brianna), Garrett (spouse Kurshell), Carissa (spouse Gerardo), Danielle (spouse Chris) and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Avery (Kamy, Saquoyah), Aiden (Antony, Emily), and newborn baby Estella.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store