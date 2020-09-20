Di VALENTINO, Leo E. (Age 87) Leo Di Valentino died September 2, 2020 from heart complications follow-ing surgery. He was born July 22, 1933 to Enrico and Margaritta Di Valentino in Washington D.C. The son of Italian immigrants, Leo learned to speak English while playing with neighborhood friends. He graduated from Gonzaga College High School, Washington D.C. in 1952 and attended John Carroll University, Cleveland, Ohio, on a football scholarship. He graduated college in 1956 and immediately entered the U.S. Army as an officer after four years of college ROTC. Leo served 22 years in the Army rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served two tours in Vietnam and two postings to Germany as well as numerous assignments at Army bases in the U.S. In 1957 Leo married Sue Rothscamp. They had two sons, Michael and Victor. Soon after Sue succumbed to cancer. His second wife, Anna Koller, helped raise the boys and died in 1990. In 1978 Leo retired from the Army to El Paso, Texas. What Leo really liked was in his words, "to be on the podium," either training or teaching. He was able to do both in the Army and in his second career. He began teaching English as a Second Language to soldiers from the Middle East at Fort Bliss. In 1991 Leo was introduced to "a nice Catholic lady," Mary Kay Webb. They married in 1993. Leo retired from teaching in 1998. He kept very busy with church commitments, growing tomatoes, playing racket ball, and spending time with his grandchildren. In 2007 Leo and Mary Kay moved to Spokane. He continued his church ministry at Assumption Parish, worked out at the Central Y, and was active in the Italian American Club. All who met Leo knew him to be a man of courtesy and kindness. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Leo was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother Charles. He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; sons Michael Di Valentino and Victor Di Valentino; step-children Bridget (Greg) Joireman, Alice (David) Wertz, Felix McCarvel; and grandchildren Ethan, Marisa, Emily Megan, Annie, Beth, and Ben. Due to the Covid 19 health restrictions, a private funeral will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the YMCA, 930 N. Monroe, Spokane, WA 99201 or Caritas Outreach Ministries, 1612 W. Dalke, Spokane, WA 99205. To leave an online condolence to Leo's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
