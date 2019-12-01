Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo J. "Jack" DAVEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVEY, Leo J. "Jack" December 15, 1938 - November 1, 2019 Jack Davey of Spokane, WA passed away November 1, 2019 peacefully. He proudly served on the USS Midway, worked at Kaiser Aluminum Mead for 36 years. After retiring he worked for Avis Budget for 12 years. He loved his family fiercely and always made time for them. His love encompassed his wife Darlene, his sons Bryan (Jen), Ron (deceased), daughters Cynthia (Rob), Sheri, Debbie (Cliff), Jamie, stepson Mark (Kris) and a sister Sheila, 18 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous neices and nephews. He has now joined his mom, dad, brothers, Joe and Mike Davey, and sisters Sharon Southwell and Kay Kukuk, brother-in-law Ron Mead in Heaven; all at peace and together. He loved golfing, bowling, hunting, snowmobiling, more importantly spending time with his son and grandkids traveling to watch them play hockey, basketball, baseball and any other endeavor that meant he could get a "kitchen pass". Which was a family joke. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten for his love and friendships he cherished throughout his life. On February 14, 2020 a memorial service will be held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery at 11:15AM in Medical Lake, Washington to honor Jack's services to his country, family and friends.

DAVEY, Leo J. "Jack" December 15, 1938 - November 1, 2019 Jack Davey of Spokane, WA passed away November 1, 2019 peacefully. He proudly served on the USS Midway, worked at Kaiser Aluminum Mead for 36 years. After retiring he worked for Avis Budget for 12 years. He loved his family fiercely and always made time for them. His love encompassed his wife Darlene, his sons Bryan (Jen), Ron (deceased), daughters Cynthia (Rob), Sheri, Debbie (Cliff), Jamie, stepson Mark (Kris) and a sister Sheila, 18 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous neices and nephews. He has now joined his mom, dad, brothers, Joe and Mike Davey, and sisters Sharon Southwell and Kay Kukuk, brother-in-law Ron Mead in Heaven; all at peace and together. He loved golfing, bowling, hunting, snowmobiling, more importantly spending time with his son and grandkids traveling to watch them play hockey, basketball, baseball and any other endeavor that meant he could get a "kitchen pass". Which was a family joke. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten for his love and friendships he cherished throughout his life. On February 14, 2020 a memorial service will be held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery at 11:15AM in Medical Lake, Washington to honor Jack's services to his country, family and friends. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019

