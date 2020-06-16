ERICKSON, Leo Quentin Leo was born December 17, 1942 in Superior MT passed away June 8, 2020 in his home in Medical Lake WA. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane in 2006. Leo joined the USAF in 1960. He served in Spain, Vietnam, California before retiring in 1980 at the rank of Master Sergeant at Fairchild AFB, WA. He then joined the Quality Assurance section of the Civil Engineering Squadron until he retired in 2012. Leo has left behind two children, Pamela (Richard) Lowe and David (Laura) Erickson. Five grandchildren; Marion Fossum, Molly (John) LeBlanc, Kayla Erickson, Jaynie and James Erickson. Three great-grandchildren: Amber LeBlanc, Grace and Banks Putman. And three sisters. Barbara (Robin) Hayhurst, Juanita Moore and Norma Jean Erickson. Visitation will be June 19th, 3-5pm, immediately followed by the Prayer of the Rosary at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA. There will be a private service on June 20th at 12pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Followed by a public graveside service at 2:30pm at Spokane Cheney Memorial Gardens, 5909 Cheney Spokane Rd., Spokane WA.



