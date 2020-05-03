RIEBEN, Leo Russell (Age 73) Leo Russell Rieben of Spokane Valley was born in Great Falls, MT, to Leo Marcus Rieben and Jennie Klimek Rieben. He passed away at Deaconess Hospital on April 26, 2020. He was at peace in the presence of his family. Russ grad-uated from Fairfield High in Montana in 1964.He joined the U.S. Army after high school and was stationed in Korea. After his time of service in the military he attended college in Billings, MT. Russ then went on to graduate from the college of Great Falls in 1970. He was the manager of the disposal district in Flathead County for eight years. He was instrumental in starting Flathead Industries for the handicapped and served as President of the Board of Directors as well as several years on the board. He enjoyed the challenge of a good poker game and taught his wife to enjoy the game. Those who knew Russ loved him for his honest, straight-forward, and loyal nature. Before his illness, Russ was inquisitive and driven to accomplish new endeavors and became an entrepreneur and inventor of two patents. Russ is preceded in death by his parents and five sisters: Delores, Billy Jean, Leona, Jay and Phyllis. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Peggy; his children Cary Jo, Julie (Brett) and Tom (Juliette); nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his sister Beverly, and a large extended family that he loved very much. He was truly a lover of nature and was happiest being outdoors camping and fishing and just spending time in God's beautiful nature. He will be deeply missed. Russ passed with no regrets. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences can be made at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.