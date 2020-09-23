THIELE, Leola Elaine (Buckner) May 15, 1930 - September 2, 2020 Leola Elaine (Buckner) Thiele, 90, left her body here and entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home in Curlew surrounded by her family holding her hands, talking, reminiscing and singing. Her glorious spirit has now joined her husband and family in Heaven. Wow! Look at that smile on her face! Way to go Mom!! Leola (or Babe as she was known when growing up) was born May 15, 1930 to parents Robert and Nellie (Woody) Buckner in Republic. She grew up in the Curlew, Malo and Republic areas and graduated from Republic High School class of 1947 and went on to Kinman Business University in Spokane. After moving back to Republic she worked at the State Bank of Republic located in the basement of the Republic Drug Store for Al Kelly. She married Arthur (Dude) Thiele September 9, 1950 and moved to Curlew in 1960 where they spent the remainder of their lives. While raising her family in Curlew she worked at the Curlew Store, the Curlew Forest Service station and then she and Dude worked at the Curlew Job Corps Center for 25 years. They were blessed with five children; Terry Thiele (Jennifer, Krista, Aaron) of Curlew; Roland and Debra Thiele (Sarah, Emily, Ben) of Republic; Roger and JoAnn Thiele (Rachel, Betsy) of Curlew; Joy and Ron Russel (Bobby, Shannon) of Ritzville; Susan and Keith Wakefield (Johnathan, Jordon) of Curlew. Leola was preceded in death by her husband Arthur (Dude), parents Robert and Nellie, brother Robert and sister Darlene. Leola leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and loved nieces and nephews who affectionately called her Auntie Babe. Leola was very involved in her children's academic and sporting activities and encouraged them to be good citizens and positive examples to others. She was very active in the Curlew Civic Club and Curlew Community Church. While at Curlew Job Corps she made lifelong friends, touched a multitude with random acts of kindness and showed many why no job is small and each person is valuable. Leola was a very accomplished swimmer, slalom water skier, snow skier and enjoyed outdoor activities of all kinds. The family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for their caring treatment and support and also the wonderful caregivers who loved and assisted her in her final months. In addition, and as always, thank you to Bergh Funeral Service for their support and cremation services. A small private family graveside service was held Saturday, September 19 at the Curlew Cemetery where Leola's ashes were placed next to her husband. Due to pandemic restrictions, a community memorial will be planned at a later date next spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Curlew Civic Club or Curlew Community Church. "Well done (Leola), good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!" Matthew 25:23



