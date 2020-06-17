OLNEY, Leon T. "Bud" Bud Olney passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14th, surrounded by his family in the home he had lived in for over 67 years. Bud first saw the light of day on June 29, 1924, at Sacred Heart Hospital. He was the son of Lee and Mary O'Leary Olney. He attended St. Augustine Catholic Grade School and graduated in 1938. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1942. Bud enlisted in the Army and joined the 95th Infantry Division which was part of General Patton's Third Army. He served in the Infantry and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star. When honorably discharged from the service in 1945, he enrolled at Gonzaga University and graduated in 1950. While a patient at Sacred Heart Hospital, he met the love of his life, the beautiful Margaret Chatard. They were married and this union lasted for 52 years. Margaret passed away in 2002. Five wonderful children were born of this marriage. Tim, John, Chris, Pat and Mary (Koenigs), who all reside in Spokane. Bud is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Bud taught school for District 81 here in Spokane and also Spokane Community College. He was an avid reader and enjoyed sports, mainly the Gonzaga University Baseball and Basketball teams. He also followed the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Disabled American Veterans and St Augustine Catholic Church. A Rosary will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Thursday, June 18th at 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Friday, June 19th at 10am. A private interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.