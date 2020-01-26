Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Magdalene Stai SELIVANOFF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SELIVANOFF, Leona Magdalene Stai Leona Magdalene Stai Selivanoff passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA at age 99. She was born May 29, 1920 in Tomahawk, WI and raised in Hewitt, MN. She came to Spokane and married Alexandre (Michael) Selivanoff. They lived in the Spokane Valley together for 49 years until his death in 1995. Together they loved to travel and attend opera all over the world. Leona worked with Michael in his insurance business until he retired and then worked for JC Penny Company for over 25 years. Once she retired, she enjoyed travelling, opera and working in her yard. She is survived by her stepdaughter Nikki Gould (Robert), Edgewater, FL and many grandchildren, nieces and cousins. She will be laid to rest in Hewitt, MN.

SELIVANOFF, Leona Magdalene Stai Leona Magdalene Stai Selivanoff passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA at age 99. She was born May 29, 1920 in Tomahawk, WI and raised in Hewitt, MN. She came to Spokane and married Alexandre (Michael) Selivanoff. They lived in the Spokane Valley together for 49 years until his death in 1995. Together they loved to travel and attend opera all over the world. Leona worked with Michael in his insurance business until he retired and then worked for JC Penny Company for over 25 years. Once she retired, she enjoyed travelling, opera and working in her yard. She is survived by her stepdaughter Nikki Gould (Robert), Edgewater, FL and many grandchildren, nieces and cousins. She will be laid to rest in Hewitt, MN. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close