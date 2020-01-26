SELIVANOFF, Leona Magdalene Stai Leona Magdalene Stai Selivanoff passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA at age 99. She was born May 29, 1920 in Tomahawk, WI and raised in Hewitt, MN. She came to Spokane and married Alexandre (Michael) Selivanoff. They lived in the Spokane Valley together for 49 years until his death in 1995. Together they loved to travel and attend opera all over the world. Leona worked with Michael in his insurance business until he retired and then worked for JC Penny Company for over 25 years. Once she retired, she enjoyed travelling, opera and working in her yard. She is survived by her stepdaughter Nikki Gould (Robert), Edgewater, FL and many grandchildren, nieces and cousins. She will be laid to rest in Hewitt, MN.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020