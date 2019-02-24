Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Vae PHILLPOT. View Sign

PHILLPOT, Leona Vae (Age 80) Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend Leona Vae Phillpot passed away on February 11th, 2019 at 10:35 a.m. She was surrounded by her family as she peacefully succumbed to the affects of Wegener's disease at the ripe young age of 80. Leona was born June 2, 1938 in Chewelah, WA to Merton and Elizabeth Trevithick. Leona grew up there, and graduated in 1956 from Chewelah High School. She met Frank Phillpot in New Zealand in 1967 and married him April 3rd, 1968. She put up with him for the last 50 years. Leona is survived by her husband, Frank Phillpot, of Spokane; her son, Craig Phillpot, of Spokane; her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Nick Jordan, of Blaine, WA; four grandchildren, Kassidy and Avy Phillpot and Summer and Kaslo Jordan, and lastly her step-granddaughter, MacKenzie Jordan-Smay, and step great-granddaughter, Hailee Orgill. Leona is also survived by a vast community of family, friends and customers of her and Frank's tax business who, after 40 years of service, became friends rather than customers. Leona still wrote handwritten letters to many friends all over the world. Her loss is sorrowfully felt here in the States as well as in Canada, England, New Zealand and Australia, where she is loved by many. Leona had a deep faith in God and it reflected through in her kindness and thoughtfulness for others. Her grace was greatly appreciated by all that knew her. Her faith in the Worldwide Christian Fellowship was most important to her, and she had an amazing spirit of peace and kindness. Her smile and love for others will never be forgotten. Our hearts are broken. She is already missed. Services have been planned for Saturday, March 23rd at 4 p.m. at the Continuous Curriculum School, 16924 E Wellesley Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99216. If you can stay afterwards, please bring a dish for the potluck that will immediately follow. We'd love to visit with those who had the privilege of knowing Leona.

