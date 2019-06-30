Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard CULBERTSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CULBERTSON, Leonard (Age 87) Leonard Culbertson went home to be with the Lord on May 27th 2019, at the age of 87. Len was born to Clifford and Thora Culbertson on July 29th 1931, in Selah, WA. He was the youngest of nine children. In 1944, the family moved to Poublso where Len attended North Kitsap High School. During his time there, he ran track with the team and set records that were not broken for 50 years. On August 8th, 1952, Len married the love of his life Norma Piland. They spent 59 years together until her passing into glory on May 9th 2011. Together they raised four children: Phil Culbertson, Kevin Culbertson, Chris, Culbertson, and Kelly Anderson. They had 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dad was a refrigeration mechanic and worked hard to provide for his wife and children. He was a precious and generous friend, with a smile for everyone he met. He loved telling jokes, fishing, spending time with his family, and especially his Lord Jesus Christ. Len was preceded in death by his wife Norma, and his parents Clifford and Thora. He often spoke of his assurance that he would spend eternity with them, and his Lord. Len's Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 6th at 2:00 pm at Grace Church, 502 S. Colville Rd., Deer Park, WA. Online condolences may be expressed at

CULBERTSON, Leonard (Age 87) Leonard Culbertson went home to be with the Lord on May 27th 2019, at the age of 87. Len was born to Clifford and Thora Culbertson on July 29th 1931, in Selah, WA. He was the youngest of nine children. In 1944, the family moved to Poublso where Len attended North Kitsap High School. During his time there, he ran track with the team and set records that were not broken for 50 years. On August 8th, 1952, Len married the love of his life Norma Piland. They spent 59 years together until her passing into glory on May 9th 2011. Together they raised four children: Phil Culbertson, Kevin Culbertson, Chris, Culbertson, and Kelly Anderson. They had 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dad was a refrigeration mechanic and worked hard to provide for his wife and children. He was a precious and generous friend, with a smile for everyone he met. He loved telling jokes, fishing, spending time with his family, and especially his Lord Jesus Christ. Len was preceded in death by his wife Norma, and his parents Clifford and Thora. He often spoke of his assurance that he would spend eternity with them, and his Lord. Len's Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 6th at 2:00 pm at Grace Church, 502 S. Colville Rd., Deer Park, WA. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaeger.com Published in Spokesman-Review on June 30, 2019

