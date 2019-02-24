Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Gerard "Geary" NOVAK. View Sign

NOVAK, Leonard Gerard "Geary" Leonard Gerard (Geary) Novak was born 15 July 1949 to Leonard and Mary Novak in Spokane, WA. He was the second of six children. Geary attended St Charles Catholic Grade School, Assumption Catholic Grade School and later graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1967. He was a baseball player in grade school and volunteer firefighter when in high school. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the US Army for three years which included combat time in Vietnam. In combat he was a helicopter crew chief with the 101st Airborne Division. After the military Geary signed on with the Railroad and worked on a road crew in his early years. In the early 70s Geary could be seen driving around town in his prized 1967 Pontiac GTO. He was also a member of the Audubon Society. In 1976 he went to Engineer School for the railroad in Illinois and later ran coal trains in Wyoming. In 1979 he moved back to Spokane with Burlington Northern and worked as a Conductor/Switchman until he retired in 2011. Out of his entire family he was the only one to be an avid Miami Dolphin fan through thick and thin. He met his future wife 'Lin' in 1996 and they were married in 2016. The best years of his life were spent with Lin, her four children, their spouses and their children. Geary passed away February 3, 2019 at Hospice House surrounded by family. During his stay he was constantly visited by railroad buddies, bowling team members and friends. A good man he will be missed by many. Geary is survived by his wife Hsin-hui Lin; her children Dawn Valley (Bryan), Dena Mauro (Pete), Bridget Kirsch (Brad), and Brad Eberly (Erica Crawford-fiance). Also survived by his siblings: Kathy Wieber (Randy), Mike Novak (Kaye), MaryAnn Kendall (John), Tom Novak and Doreen Brickner (Curt). Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4515 N. Alberta, Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Catholic Charities, Hospice House, or a .

NOVAK, Leonard Gerard "Geary" Leonard Gerard (Geary) Novak was born 15 July 1949 to Leonard and Mary Novak in Spokane, WA. He was the second of six children. Geary attended St Charles Catholic Grade School, Assumption Catholic Grade School and later graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1967. He was a baseball player in grade school and volunteer firefighter when in high school. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the US Army for three years which included combat time in Vietnam. In combat he was a helicopter crew chief with the 101st Airborne Division. After the military Geary signed on with the Railroad and worked on a road crew in his early years. In the early 70s Geary could be seen driving around town in his prized 1967 Pontiac GTO. He was also a member of the Audubon Society. In 1976 he went to Engineer School for the railroad in Illinois and later ran coal trains in Wyoming. In 1979 he moved back to Spokane with Burlington Northern and worked as a Conductor/Switchman until he retired in 2011. Out of his entire family he was the only one to be an avid Miami Dolphin fan through thick and thin. He met his future wife 'Lin' in 1996 and they were married in 2016. The best years of his life were spent with Lin, her four children, their spouses and their children. Geary passed away February 3, 2019 at Hospice House surrounded by family. During his stay he was constantly visited by railroad buddies, bowling team members and friends. A good man he will be missed by many. Geary is survived by his wife Hsin-hui Lin; her children Dawn Valley (Bryan), Dena Mauro (Pete), Bridget Kirsch (Brad), and Brad Eberly (Erica Crawford-fiance). Also survived by his siblings: Kathy Wieber (Randy), Mike Novak (Kaye), MaryAnn Kendall (John), Tom Novak and Doreen Brickner (Curt). Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4515 N. Alberta, Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Catholic Charities, Hospice House, or a . Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations