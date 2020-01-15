Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard J. NELSON Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, Leonard J., Jr. (Age 92) Leonard J. Nelson, Jr., was born in Seattle Washington in 1927. He died in La Quinta, CA, on December 11, 2019. His paternal grandparents came to Seattle in the 1870s. His maternal grandparents homesteaded in Carter, Montanai in 1909. His father Leonard J. Nelson, Sr., was employed by Northwestern Insurance Company in Seattle and was transferred to Spokane in1935. Leonard Jr. attended Hutton Elementary School and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in May 1945. He was Senior Class President. He was immediately drafted into the Army of the United States and sent to Camp Roberts, California, where he was trained to be a mortar man/heavy machine gunner for the invasion of Japan. When Japan surrendered he was sent by the Army to Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles where he served as a Sergeant Major. He returned to Washington State in 1947 and attended the University of Washington where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. In August 1948, he married Lois McCuaig (aka Kay Cunningham). He worked with his father in forming Nelson Agencies, Inc. an insurance brokerage firm that provided insurance coverage for many individuals and businesses in Spokane for over forty years. He was predeceased by his wife Lois who died in 2013, and his son Jeffrey D. Nelson who died in 2017. His brother Gerald B. Nelson died in 2004. He is survived by his son Leonard J. Nelson, III, and his wife Janice who reside in Hoover, AL; and four grandchildren, Leonard J. Nelson, IV, (Angie) of Palm Desert, CA, Mary Beth Malone (Jon) of Pinehurst, N.C., Monica T. Fischer (Kurt) of Hoover, AL, and Daniel Nelson of Ventura, CA; as well as seven great-grandchildren. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 15, 2020

