WOOD, Leonard Joseph (Age 84) Leonard J. Wood of Mead, WA passed away at home on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Leonard was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 24, 1935 to Leonard and Minnie Wood; he was the second of six children. He served in the US Air Force. As a young man, he moved to California where he met Tammy Groom. They married September 7, 1963, and were married for more than 55 years. Leonard is survived by his wife Tammy, children Lenny Wood and Diane (and Gary) Marshall, and his grandchildren Grace Marshall, Kyle Marshall, Tyler Wood, and Kimber Wood, and his sister Cindy Torgerson. At his request, there will be no memorial service.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019

