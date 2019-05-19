Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leone M. NASATO. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

NASATO, Leone M. (Age 94) Leone M. Nasato, 94, of Spokane passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She peacefully went to her Lord at her home in Spokane. Leone was born January 7, 1926 in Ashley North Dakota before moving to the West Coast during the Depression years. At eighteen years old she drove a Greyhound bus out of Mare Island during WW II. In 1951 Leone and her husband John Tuke moved to Spokane. They were divorced in 1960 and she went on to start her own business, 'Leone's Creations', repairing manikins and creating window displays for department stores in Spokane as well as high-end stores in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Leone created various displays for the Seattle World's Fair in 1962. Leone loved camping, fishing, art and being with her children, Robert and Linda. She loved to laugh and brought joy to everyone she knew. She is survived by her son, Robert Martin and wife, Diane of Coeur d' Alene, ID, her daughter, Linda Hawkins and husband, Steve of Spokane, her grandson, Caleb Martinelli of Spokane, and great-granddaughter, Nina Martinelli. She will be greatly Missed Funeral services will be on Tuesday, May 21st, at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA.

