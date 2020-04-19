Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonora QUINTO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

QUINTO, Leonora Leonora Quinto, 87, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020, surrounded by her family in Spokane, WA. She lived in Baguio City, Philippines, with her husband Fortunato Quinto and raised five children. She immigrated to the U.S. in March 1989 followed by her husband who passed away shortly on July 30, 1992. Leonora was a devout Catholic; a parishioner of St. Anne's and starts her praying with lit candles in front of her holy altar. As the matriarch of the Quinto clan, Leonora was a caring and patient mother and grandmother. She liked to cook, care for the family dogs and was skilled in maintaining the household. Her grandchildren loved and admired her dearly for her attitude towards cleanliness, etiquette and for her warm advice and style. They will deeply miss her crinkled eyes as she invites them to watch The Filipino Channel with her. They will never forget her witty and candid remarks, and the same rhetorical questions she asked which was unique to each person she talked to. Most of all, they will not forget how she values hard work and good education. She is survived by her five children, Joyce (Ben) Cabildo, Fernando (Lourdes) Quinto, Frederico (Brenda) Quinto, Christine (Michael) Biador-Ray, and Catherine (Brian) Kamp, her eleven grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. A graveside inurnment service was held on Friday, April 17 at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at

