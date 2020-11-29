JENSEN, Leora Ann January 23, 1933 - November 21, 2020 Leora Ann Jensen, 87, of Rathdrum, Idaho passed away on November 21, 2020. Leora was born January 23, 1933 in Spokane, Washington, to Arthur and Hazel (Rhoades) McElroy. Leora is preceded in death by her husband Walt Jensen and is survived by her sisters, Jean McEvers and Kay King; sons, Mark St. Amand, David St. Amand, Lawrence Jensen; and daughters, Jeanne (St. Amand) Sigmon, Vikki (Jensen) James; grandchildren, Michael St. Amand, Alex St. Amand, Mathew St. Amand, Heather Sigmon, Breanna Sigmon, Michael Jensen, Jana (Jensen) Leech, Christopher Causton, Kyle Causton, and several great-grandchildren. Leora graduated from the University of Idaho in 1970 with a degree in Elementary Education and obtained a position teaching elementary school in Wardner, Idaho. She married Walt Jensen June 15, 1972 and moved to Boise, Idaho where she taught special education and then eventually went to work for the State of Idaho. In 2001, after they both retired from the State of Idaho, Leora and Walt moved to Post Falls, Idaho where they enjoyed many years of retirement together. Leora was a proud member of Eastern Star in Boise. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



