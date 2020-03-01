Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leota Kay MATLOCK. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

MATLOCK, Leota Kay October 12, 1943 - February 24, 2020 Leota was born October 12, 1943 in Seattle WA. She was born to Martin G. and Edythe O. Keener. Leota met Ronald L. Matlock at John Rogers High School where they both attended. Ron and Leota married June 10, 1960. In their marriage they had four children Debra, Janet, Ron Jr. and Russell. Leota enjoyed many years working with Campfire girls and encouraged her daughters to be top sellers of mints. She worked for Keytronics and then ISC until Ron and Leota bought a grocery store in Cheney, WA and named it Matlock's Food and Deli. The store was open for five years. Ron and Leota enjoyed many of their winters in Bullhead City AZ. Leota spent the last three plus years at Royal Park Rehab where she enjoyed BINGO, arts and crafts, and casino outings. Leota and Ron would have celebrated their 60 year wedding anniversary this June. Leota leaves behind husband Ronald, Debra (Terry), Janet (Wayne), Ronald Jr (Michelle), and Russell (Stacey), seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Funeral Service is March 2, 2020. The viewing will be at 10am-12pm followed by a grave site service is at 12:30pm. Heritage Funeral 508 N. Government Way Spokane. Celebration of life at Market Street Pizza at 2721 N. Market at 2 PM.

MATLOCK, Leota Kay October 12, 1943 - February 24, 2020 Leota was born October 12, 1943 in Seattle WA. She was born to Martin G. and Edythe O. Keener. Leota met Ronald L. Matlock at John Rogers High School where they both attended. Ron and Leota married June 10, 1960. In their marriage they had four children Debra, Janet, Ron Jr. and Russell. Leota enjoyed many years working with Campfire girls and encouraged her daughters to be top sellers of mints. She worked for Keytronics and then ISC until Ron and Leota bought a grocery store in Cheney, WA and named it Matlock's Food and Deli. The store was open for five years. Ron and Leota enjoyed many of their winters in Bullhead City AZ. Leota spent the last three plus years at Royal Park Rehab where she enjoyed BINGO, arts and crafts, and casino outings. Leota and Ron would have celebrated their 60 year wedding anniversary this June. Leota leaves behind husband Ronald, Debra (Terry), Janet (Wayne), Ronald Jr (Michelle), and Russell (Stacey), seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Funeral Service is March 2, 2020. The viewing will be at 10am-12pm followed by a grave site service is at 12:30pm. Heritage Funeral 508 N. Government Way Spokane. Celebration of life at Market Street Pizza at 2721 N. Market at 2 PM. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 1, 2020

