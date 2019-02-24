Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeRoy A. THOMPSON. View Sign

THOMPSON, LeRoy A. (Age 76) LeRoy A. Thompson passed away peacefully around loved ones February 17th at St. Mary's Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington. LeRoy was born June 13th, 1942 in Whitefish, Montana to Lawrence Thompson and Evelyn (Morgan) Thompson. LeRoy grew up in Whitefish and graduated from Whitefish High School in 1960. He moved to Riverside, California where he met his wife, Marie Mannino while working at Firestone. They were married July 1966 and were happy together for 52 years. Leroy entered the Army in 1965 while he was living in California. After being honorably discharged, he moved his family back to Whitefish, Montana. He entered the Montana Army National Guard there in Whitefish to continue his military career. LeRoy went back to school in 1979 for respiratory therapy. He moved his family to Spokane, Washington where he graduated from SCC with an associate's degree in respiratory therapy. He then worked for 20 years at Sacred Heart Medical Center until his retirement in 2003. LeRoy transferred to the Washington Army National Guard at that time also. He retired from the military in 1993 after 24 years of service. LeRoy was an avid fisherman, he loved to go out fishing with family and friends. He also enjoyed being outdoors in the wilderness with people he knew. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, his step-mom, Leona, three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Marie Thompson of Walla Walla; his son Larry (Krystal) Thompson of Tacoma; his daughter Sandy (Tim) McManis of Spokane WA; his daughter Cheri (James) Richardson of Pilot Rock OR; four grandchildren; eight sisters; one brother, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a funeral for LeRoy at Herring Funeral Home in Walla Walla, Washington Monday, February 25th at 3:30 pm. LeRoy will then have a graveside service at Glacier Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Whitefish, Montana on February 27th at 1:00 pm. There will be a gathering for a celebration of his life at the VFW in Whitefish, Montana afterwards.

