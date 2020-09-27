FINCH, LeRoy Daniel LeRoy Daniel Finch was born on January 2, 1948, in Tacoma, WA. He died at home from cancer on September 1, 2020. Lee attended Columbia Grade School, Shaw Jr High and Rogers High School. He joined the U.S. Army and proudly served two tours of duty in Viet Nam. He worked as a pipe fitter for Avista and other local companies. A jack-of-all trades, he could fix anything. Lee was a rough around the edges, James Dean dog kind of guy who loved country living with wife Debbie (who brought out the best in him) on Five Mile Prairie where they lived for over 25 years. He was preceded in death by two infant sons Daniel and Brian and his loving and inspirational daughter Michelle, brother Lyle, brother-in-law Roy, his parents Cora and David and his life-long best friend John Flaa. Survivors Include: wife Debbie, brother Richard of Spokane, sister Donna Amidon of Gig Harbor, brother Leonard (Debbie) of Seattle and sister-in-law Barbara Finch of Gig Harbor; two grandsons Cory and Tyler Thompson and two great-granddaughters.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store