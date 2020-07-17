POWELL, Grant LeRoy (Age 87) Dad passed from this earth on July 13, 2020 at the Spokane Veterans Home, where he has been a resident for eight years. He was born December 1, 1932 in Spring Canyon, Utah to Kaziah Beatrice Stevens Powell and Barney Grant Powell. Dad married the love of his life, Yvonne Beverly Brown on August 15, 1958 and together raised their five children near Newman Lake. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, 1966-1985, to support his growing family. He loved his wife and children greatly. His life was a life of service. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955-1957, in the Western States Mission. Dad also proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, 1951-1954, during the Korean War. He continued to serve others until the time of his death. He is survived by his wife Beverly Powell, his children Kevin Powell (Sandy), Karin Bigney (Keith), Mark Powell, Lisa Powell, Camille Blackmore, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Family and friends may pay their respects, Friday, July 17th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Bell Tower Funeral Home, 3398 E. Jenlan Avenue, Post Falls, Idaho. The family will have a private graveside service. We would like to thank our Dad's Spokane Veterans Home family for their support and care throughout the years.



