MILLER, LeRoy Robert Born December 17, 1937 in Long Beach, California. Joined the angels above on August 25, 2020. LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Ursula, and brothers Roger and David. LeRoy is survived by his wife, Patricia of 59 years; daughters Christine (Matthew) and Marianne (Dwayne); sons Michael and Steven; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a multitude of nephews and nieces. He met his future wife, Patricia Barresi at a church teen group in 1957. They dated for several years before their wedding in September 1961 where they lived in the So. California area for many years. LeRoy served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 - 1961 as a reserve for four years. LeRoy obtained the nick-name "Grumpy" during his 38-year career as a truck driver with Consolidated Freightways. Grumpy was his CB call name and it stuck. His friends and family continued to use the "Grumpy" nickname throughout his life. LeRoy worked long, hard hours to provide for his family. He enjoyed camping, fishing, dirt bike riding, tinkering around the garage and taking care of his home. He made sure we took a two week vacation every summer. One of his favorite places was Bass Lake, CA, which he visited even as a kid. We enjoyed many trips to Disneyland throughout the years especially at Christmas time. LeRoy surrounded himself with family and friends. He enjoyed many community activities; church, craft sales, baking contests, local children's plays and musicals. LeRoy served on the Water Board of Forest Falls, CA and was a volunteer for the Citizens on Patrol (C.O.P.s) in Madera County. LeRoy was a social bug. He could strike up a conversation with those he met and always find something to laugh about. LeRoy will be remembered as a hardworking man who always put his family first. He will be truly missed by all those he touched throughout his lifetime.



