Guest Book View Sign Service Information Redeemer Lutheran Church 3606 S. Schafer Road Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Memorial service 10:00 AM Redeemer Lutheran Church Spokane Valley , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WOLFF, Les (Age 76) Death: 5/29/2019- Spokane, Washington Birth: 9/11/1942- Gilstrap Township, North Dakota Father: Henry Wolff / Mother: Sarah Wolff Les graduated from Odessa High School in 1960 and served five years in the US Navy, before joining Maxwell's Electric as an IBEW Apprentice. Les married Lynn in 1961 and lived on Whidbey Island while serving in the Navy. Les and Lynn lived in Spokane for a few years, before building their home in Mica, Washington. Les enjoyed a successful career in Electrical Contracting, where he retired as President of Power City Electric. For the past six years, Les has enjoyed traveling with his fiancée, Nancy, in search of the perfect Bluegrass Jam. Les was a Member, Elder, and dedicated Volunteer of Redeemer Lutheran Church. He also supported many professional and community service organizations (veterans, crime prevention, Rotary, NECA and IBEW, etc). Most recently Les supported various Bluegrass Associations, serving and playing at Assisted Living, and retirement centers. Les was preceded in death by his wife Lynnette, of 51 years. Les is survived by fiancée Nancy; son, Rod and wife Tavi; and daughter, Juanita; grandson, Jake and wife Madilyn, and granddaughter, Madison; three great-grandchildren, Jai, Romee, and Beckham; sisters Arlene, Mavis and her husband Donny, and Donna and her husband Bob. Memorial Service will be held at 10am, Monday, June 10, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in the Spokane Valley. Memorial Contributions can be made to either: Redeemer Lutheran Church-VBS: 3606 S. Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206 or Washington State Old Time Fiddlers Association - Camp Scholarship (TIN 91-1188969) attn: John Sours, 11610 E. 37th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99206.

WOLFF, Les (Age 76) Death: 5/29/2019- Spokane, Washington Birth: 9/11/1942- Gilstrap Township, North Dakota Father: Henry Wolff / Mother: Sarah Wolff Les graduated from Odessa High School in 1960 and served five years in the US Navy, before joining Maxwell's Electric as an IBEW Apprentice. Les married Lynn in 1961 and lived on Whidbey Island while serving in the Navy. Les and Lynn lived in Spokane for a few years, before building their home in Mica, Washington. Les enjoyed a successful career in Electrical Contracting, where he retired as President of Power City Electric. For the past six years, Les has enjoyed traveling with his fiancée, Nancy, in search of the perfect Bluegrass Jam. Les was a Member, Elder, and dedicated Volunteer of Redeemer Lutheran Church. He also supported many professional and community service organizations (veterans, crime prevention, Rotary, NECA and IBEW, etc). Most recently Les supported various Bluegrass Associations, serving and playing at Assisted Living, and retirement centers. Les was preceded in death by his wife Lynnette, of 51 years. Les is survived by fiancée Nancy; son, Rod and wife Tavi; and daughter, Juanita; grandson, Jake and wife Madilyn, and granddaughter, Madison; three great-grandchildren, Jai, Romee, and Beckham; sisters Arlene, Mavis and her husband Donny, and Donna and her husband Bob. Memorial Service will be held at 10am, Monday, June 10, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in the Spokane Valley. Memorial Contributions can be made to either: Redeemer Lutheran Church-VBS: 3606 S. Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206 or Washington State Old Time Fiddlers Association - Camp Scholarship (TIN 91-1188969) attn: John Sours, 11610 E. 37th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Published in Spokesman-Review from June 5 to June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close