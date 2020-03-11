Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Albert CROSBY Jr.. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

CROSBY, Leslie Albert, Jr. Leslie Albert Crosby, Jr. beloved husband, father, grandfather great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully at his home in the Spokane Valley with his family by his side on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Leslie A. Crosby, Jr. was born July 5, 1931 to Minnie (Tarbert) and Leslie A. Crosby, Sr. in Deer Park, Washington. Leslie graduated from West Valley High School in 1949 and was a member of the football team. He loved to sing and was a member of the Missionary Alliance Church. He belonged to an Ensemble Group and used his voice in ministry at various churches throughout the Spokane area. He later attended Beacon Chapel, where he met and then married LaVora G. Greenwood. The two were wed on September 26, 1958. Leslie served in the US Air Force as a First Class Airman during the Korean War from March 14, 1949 until January 31, 1951. He was a devoted father to his ten children, grandfather to his fifteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Les enjoyed carpentry and built his own home, cabin, boat and camper. He loved the outdoors and hunted in the mountains of Idaho and Washington. Leslie built a cabin on Deer Lake and made his own boat and water ski. He then taught his children the joys and skills of swimming and water skiing. He was employed by the USPS in 1958 and retired in 1996. Leslie also owned his own lawn and landscape business from about 1968-1972. He then acquired acreage in the West Deer Park area and put his hands to raising alfalfa, cattle, horses, and a garden. Riding his tractor was special to him. The farm was sold in 2012. Leslie was preceded in death by his wife LaVora Crosby, son Mark Crosby, and daughter Vicky Armstrong. Leslie is survived by his daughters LaRhonda Crosby, Renee White of Reno, NV, Annette Clark, and Rachelle Crosby; his sons, Jeffrey of San Diego, CA, Derrick, Darren and Jared Crosby. Les is also survived by his brother, Wesley Crosby of Spokane. Les' love and the sacrifices he made for His Heavenly Father, and his family were evident in the way he lived his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Until we meet again in Glory, good-bye our sweet Dad, Mr. "C". Memorial Services will be held at Riplinger Funeral Home located at 4305 N. Division on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at Riplinger Funeral Home on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. A Memorial Fund in lieu of flowers can be sent to Redeemer Bible Church, P.O. Box 2031, Deer Park, WA 99006. Please designate the contribution to the Les Crosby Memorial Fund made to the Redeemer Bible Church. Guestbook at:

