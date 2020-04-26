LANTZY, Leslie Ann 8/1957 to 3/2020, Spokane, WA. Preceded in death by her mother Marjorie Wark, her father Raymond Pettit and her brother Mathew Doyle. Survived by her daughter Song Beltran; her son Christopher Lantzy; her brother Roger Doyle; her sister Kathleen French; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Leslie graduated at 17, later a nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital. Married in 1975 to the love of her life 'till divorce in 2001. A loving mother to her two children, who loved to wake up at night to see her after work... watching Last of the Mohicans, drinking a glass of wine, eating cheese, pickles and popcorn...so peacefully after a day at her job holding newborn babies. Leslie loved being home, and appreciated hosting family birthdays and holidays. She enjoyed skiing, rafting, and creek walking. Leslie had a passion for creating art often depicting smiling or laughing women. Favorite quote: "Laughter is the best medicine." She relished gathering treasures such as fancy rocks, and stickers for her grandchild. Leslie was a kind, open, loving and gentle person. She is missed. An honorary gathering will be held this summer down at the river.

