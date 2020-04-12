BUCKALOO, Leslie Erin Leslie Erin Buckaloo was born in Seattle, Washington, December 21, 1971, and died April 6, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. She is survived by her sons, Jordan Turner and Zachary Becker; grandson Zayne; parents, Tiina and Neal Buckaloo; brothers, Derek (Kara) and Troy [Lee}, nephews and niece, uncles, aunts, cousins; companion Toney Hairston; and her birth parents, Myrna and Sam McDowell of Wahiawa, Hawaii; and natural brothers, Richard and Jeffrey. Memorial gifts in Leslie's name can be given to Lutheran Community Services Northwest, 210 W. Sprague Ave., Spokane, WA 99201 or Providence Health Care Foundation, 601 W. 1st Ave, Suite 200, Spokane, WA 99201.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020