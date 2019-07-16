Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Eugene "Gene" MORSE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MORSE, Leslie Eugene "Gene" Gene Morse, resident of Coeur d'Alene, ID, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 at the age of 84 surrounded by loving family. Gene was born in Bluejacket, Oklahoma, on July 8, 1935, graduated from Grove High School, and moved to the Silver Valley. He married Janet Scheller and they made their home in Osburn, ID where they raised their two lovely children. He worked at Sunshine Mine as an electrician and was a member of the Mine Rescue Team following the 1972 Sunshine Mine Disaster. He later moved to Coeur d'Alene and continued to work on industrial and residential electrical projects throughout the West. Gene loved gatherings with friends and family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, RV travel, and snowmobiling. He was well known for his humor and storytelling, and for always lending help to family, friends, and neighbors. A member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, in retirement he gave of his time through volunteer work with Maranatha and at the Coeur d'Alene Adventist Church. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet, his children Debi (Rusty) Price of Spokane, and David (Denise) Morse of Coeur d'Alene, his four grandchildren Erika Price, Courtney Price, Danielle (Mike) Haas, and Brandon (Charlie) Morse, as well as two great-grandchildren, his cousin John Johnson, two nephews and their families in Arizona, and a self-appointed brother, George Clapp of Osburn, ID. He was preceded in death by great-granddaughter Dezirae Marie Haas. Donations in his memory can be made to: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, Hospice of North Idaho, or Children's Village of Coeur d'Alene. A service will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 1 p.m. at Summit Northwest Ministries, 1486 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls, ID.

