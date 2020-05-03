Leslie Lynn WELLER
WELLER, Leslie Lynn Leslie Lynn Weller was born to Herbert and Donna Munro on March 26th, 1959 in Spokane, Washington. She passed away at 9:55 PM on Thursday, April 30th at her home in Spokane, surrounded by her loved ones. Leslie enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her lake cabin in Idaho. She was an avid reader and knitter, and she loved spending time with her labradoodle puppy Luna. Leslie was a school psychologist in Spokane Public Schools, having received her Master's Degree in School Psychology from Eastern Washington University. Leslie is survived by her husband Jerry Weller; her three children Andrew Weller, Jennifer Weller, and Alexander Weller; her father and stepmother Herb and Barbara Munro; her mother Donna Munro; her brother Burt Munro; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service is not currently scheduled due to covid-related restrictions. Services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.
