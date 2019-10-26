Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Marie STEINER. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

STEINER, Leslie Marie (Age 53) Leslie Marie Steiner, age 53, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, in the comfort of her own home and surrounded by family, after a courageous six-year battle against cancer. Leslie was born in Spokane, WA to Jerry and Lorraine Steiner and was the oldest of two daughters. She graduated from Mead high school in 1984 and worked at Telect for several years and most recently as a customer care representative for Merck Medco Pharmaceuticals. Leslie's parents instilled her with a love of the outdoors, and especially horses. She grew up camping, boating, fishing and of course riding her horse. She loved sunshine and water, spending most of her adult life chasing them both. She avoided the past several cold Spokane winters by snow-birding in Palm Springs, CA. Leslie's other passions included decorating her home, creating artwork and loving animals-especially her beloved little Yorkie, Chica. Leslie was preceded in death by her father Jerry and her loving partner of 16 years, Thomas Rasp. She is survived by her mother Lorraine Steiner, little sister Paula Williams, brother-in-law Chris and nephew Carson as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the homecare nurses from Hospice of Spokane, as well as Leslie's friends and family who provided support during this difficult time. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00am at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224, with a reception and graveside interment to follow. Memorial donations may be made in Leslie's name to the or S.C.R.A.P.S.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.