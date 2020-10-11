SCHNEIDER, Leslie Leslie Schneider died peacefully at his home in Spokane on Sunday, September 20, 2020. The last surviving child of Henry and Kathryn Schneider, German im-migrants, Les was born on August 31, 1924 and grew up in the Lind-Ritzville area on his family's 2,000 acre wheat ranch. After graduating from Lind High School in 1943, Les obtained his pilot's license. Although his dream was to join the Air Force, he stayed at home to help farm the family's property. In the fall of 1943, Les was drafted into military service. Although he had a pilot's license and could fly a plane, he was assigned to the Third Army, 90th Infantry Division, serving under General George Patton. After basic training, Les arrived at Utah Beach. His company was one of many involved in the battles and firefights to gain control of the thousands of hedgerows around Normandy. His company was on the front lines the entire time. Because of his ability to speak fluent German and his combat experience, Les was routinely assigned to lead nighttime patrols across enemy lines. He also served as a translator during interrogations of captured German soldiers. When his Division reached the Moselle River and the town of Metz in eastern France, the fighting became intense. On November 17, 1944, Les was wounded in a battle near the Metz Ridge just outside of town when he was struck by shrapnel from a German anti-tank gun. He suffered a fractured skull, fractured femur, shattered leg and an injury to his right hand, resulting in the loss of a finger. It took 10 months for him to recover from his injuries and he was still in the hospital when the war ended in 1945. Les received two purple hearts upon discharge from the Army. Thanks to the G.I. Bill, Les attended Eastern Washington College for two years, after which he was hired by the Washington State Patrol. During his early years as a Washington State Trooper, Les was assigned to work on Snoqualmie Pass. In the early '50s when I-90 was a 2-lane road winding through the mountains, accidents were common during the winter. Les served as both first responder and ambulance, transporting injured people down the treacherous mountain road to the nearest hospital in North Bend. Les met the love of his life, Grace Knaggs, in 1950. They were married on July 31, 1951 and lived in a little log cabin on Snoqualmie Pass the first year of their marriage. The couple later moved to North Bend where they lived for several years, then settled in Spokane where they raised four daughters. Les was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and in June 1980, retired from the WSP. After retirement from the WSP, Les worked for the Department of Natural Resources as a Forest Warden. He loved working for the DNR, spending nine years supervising work crews and fighting forest fires. Les and Grace enjoyed many wonderful years together. They purchased a farm north of Deer Park and renovated a lake cabin at Deer Lake they later called home. They enjoyed many winters in Yuma, Arizona, where they enjoyed taking their dune buggy on long trips through the desert. They also traveled to the Olympic Peninsula and San Juan Islands during the summer. Les was active in the Masonic Lodge, having achieved the level of 32nd degree Mason. He enjoyed meetings and related activities at the Masonic Lodge in Deer Park. In 2010, he had the opportunity to participate in an Honor Flight Trip to the WWII Memorial in Washington D.C. This meant very much to him, as he mentioned it frequently during the last years of his life. Les was a gentle, modest man with a kind nature who loved his wife and family. He was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Les was a true extrovert in every sense of the word who loved people and was always ready to start a conversation with a smile and a joke. He made the world a better place. Before he passed, he said that he was proud of his daughters and missed his beloved wife, Grace, very much. He is eternally loved by his family and friends and will be missed. Les was predeceased by his wife, Grace. He is survived by his four daughters, Margaret (Daniel) Carper, Elizabeth (Bob) Wood, Kathryn (Mark) Schulman and Heidi (Tracy) Tate. There are also five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family gives heartfelt thanks to the staff at Orchard Crest and especially to Leslie's caregiver, Julie Jackson, for her extraordinary care and compassion, allowing him to live the final weeks leading up to his death in the comfort of his home. Les was laid to rest next to his wife, Grace, at Riverside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation (WSPMF) or Inland Northwest Honor Flight. (www.inwhonorflight.org
).