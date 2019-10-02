COOK, Leta M. (Age 91) Entered into rest on September 26, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Born in Loretto, Nebraska on December 19, 1927, to Melvin and Macie Woodworth, Leta was a 1944 graduate of Chase County High School in Imperial, NE. She spent the last 63 years of her blessed life in Spokane. She and her late husband, Arlon (deceased 2011), raised four loving children: Cheryl, Michael, Marcia, and Jeffrey. Along with being a superb homemaker, Leta also worked for 26 years for Spokane School District 81; planning, cooking, serving, and managing Jr. High School Cafeterias for thousands of children. She retired in 1992. Leta was a life-time member of the Monroe Park Gospel Chapel and enjoyed gardening, music and of course cooking. Leta leaves behind her four children and their families, including: eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. A family graveside service was held and Leta was laid to rest with her beloved husband, Arlon, at Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 2, 2019