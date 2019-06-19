Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Letha LeAnn KORBEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KORBEL, Letha LeAnn (Age 46) Letha LeAnn Korbel, 46, previously of Kaiserslautern, Germany went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2019 while hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. She was born to Robert and Judith Wilson on May 8, 1973 in Kellogg, Idaho. Letha is an alumni of Newport Junior High School where she rode the school bus with her future husband. Letha married Andrew J. Korbel, March 29 1993 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. Letha lived in many places, while her husband, Andy, is serving in the US Army. Letha loved her family and to "laugh at life." She also enjoyed her 10 years in Europe seeing the different buildings and the life style. Letha is survived by her husband, Andrew J. Korbel; her daughter, Cassandra Nolan; their son, Zachary (Alisha) Korbel; her granddaughter, Aykira Schmidt; mother, Judith Wilson; and seven living siblings. Letha is preceded in death by her father, Robert LeRoy Wilson and brother Carl Wilson. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Blanchard Community Church, in Blanchard, Idaho.

