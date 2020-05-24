NOLAND, Letricia Vida "Pat" Pat went peacefully to her Lord on May 20th, 2020. Pat was born to John and Ruby Nolen in October of 1928 in Sandpoint, Idaho. She was the middle child of seven kids. She graduated Sandpoint High in 1947 and immediately married the love of her life Deaver on June 1st. She was married to Deaver 61 years at the time of his passing in 2008. She was also preceded in death by their oldest son Danny in 2012. She is survived by her sisters Dolores Turnbull, Pauline Welter, Nancy Johnson, brothers James Nolen, Steve Oliver, her children Ona, Deanna, Joe, Ruby, by 16 grandchildren and 20+ great-grandchildren. Pat was an incredible person who brought boundless energy and determination to everything she did. She loved family, friends, dancing, fishing, knitting, playing cards, instigating fun and the Zags. Pat will be dearly missed but we all know she is dancing in Heaven with Deaver. Please no flowers and donations can be made to Hospice house or a charity of your choosing. A memorial will be held later when it is safe for everyone to hug each other.



