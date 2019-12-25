KEDISH, Lewis E. (Age 96) Lewis E Kedish, age 96, of Sandpoint, Idaho passed away peacefully Friday December 20th, 2019 surrounded by love ones while holding the hand of his wife of 72 years. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Lakeview Funeral Home from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. located at 301 S. Olive Avenue in Sandpoint. Graveside services will be held in Summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family ask to send donations to the and to live life to the fullest but to never forget the way back home.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 25, 2019