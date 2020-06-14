TATE, Lewis Franklin (Age 67) Passed away on June 7, 2020 at home with loving family surrounding him. Born September 4, 1952 in Belleville, Illinois to his parents, father Thomas Franklin Tate and mother, Mary Rose Miller Tate. He served in the Air Force for 21 years and retired in August of 1993 at Plattsburgh Air Force Base in Plattsburgh, NY. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he worked at Friendly's Restaurant as a cook in Plattsburgh, NY and retired after 13 years in June 2004. Upon retirement from there he moved to Spokane, WA, married his wife Christine A. Jock on June 7, 2006 and worked at Target from 2004-2017 until he retired due to health reasons. Lewis (Frank) was an active member or Park Heights Baptist Church on South Hill before his illness. He loved spending time with his family, gaming, bowling, watching tv, reading and music. Survived by his wife Christine A. Tate Spokane WA; daughters Nicole Dupra, Spokane, WA, Melissa Tate Cornelius (Brent) Arizona; son Glen Tate, Seattle, WA; adopted daughter Melissa Laws, Spokane, WA; sisters Tommie Camela Tate (Shelly), Spokane, WA, Cherilyn Tate (AKA Charles) (Chong), Seattle, WA; nieces Jennifer Tate (Bryan Ruby), Spokane, WA, Amber Tate (Anthony Kelly), Spokane, WA, Sun Galaxia, Seattle, WA, Sarah Deschamp (Jesse), Seattle, WA; several granddaughters and grandsons, great-nieces and great-nephews as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded by dad Thomas Tate, mother Mary Tate, grandparents, niece, aunts and uncles. Visitation will be Monday June 22, 2020 from 10am-7pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00am. Burial to follow at Washington State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The American Cancer Society.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 14, 2020.