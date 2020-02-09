Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lieselotte "Lilo" YURASHUNAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YURASHUNAS, Lieselotte "Lilo" (Age 93) It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grand-mother, great-grandmother, and dear friend Lieselotte Yurashunas. Angels lifted her into Jesus' arms while her family held her hand on the evening of February 3rd, 2020. We would like to pay tribute to this gentle, beautiful, strong, and loving woman today. Mom was born in Breslau, Germany on December 22nd, 1926 to Bruno and Margaretta Jansch. She enjoyed many good family times with her parents, aunts and uncles, and cousins in both the city and country growing up. Mom endured the hardships of WWII remembering how she ran from bombing raids and having meager food provisions. From this time until the very end, Mom knew her guardian angels were watching over and protecting her. She and her family fled to Austria and later relocated to Weisbaden, Germany. There she worked for the liaison office compiling reports and translating to and from the German, French, and English languages. Mom met and soon married her husband Raymond Yurashunas while he was serving in the USAF stationed in Germany. They were blessed with three children and moved many times during his service including to Germany, England, Texas, Nebraska, Maryland, California, New Jersey, and most interestingly Tripoli, Libya, at what was then Wheelus AFB. During their travels, Mom made many lifelong friends with whom she shared the joys and challenges of military family life. They were married 42 years when he preceded her in death in 1992. In 1999, Mom moved from California to Spokane to be closer to her children. She loved Spokane as it reminded her of her native Germany with its beautiful evergreen scenery and four-season climate. Mom enjoyed many outdoor trips in the 5th wheel with the family over the years, including Glacier NP, Yellowstone NP, Banff Canada, and Oregon's Cannon Beach. She never tired of what the Pacific Northwest has to offer. We will never forget on one of the trips to Banff, her son-in-law started shaking and jumping on a suspension bridge she was crossing (she didn't like heights), and in her frustration said "You are a son of the. . .law!" Substituting the word "law" for the one she really wanted to say. For the past 20+ years he has been known as "The Son-of-the-Law." Mom loved pets and especially her feline companions over the years. She would go out of her way providing for them and always donated to the groups taking care of and sheltering the "helpless animals." In her later years, Mom slowed down but was always taking care of and looking after her family. She was constantly making wonderful traditional meals and treats celebrating the holidays and special times with her family. Mom always provided the loving comforts of home and shared her love and heart with all. Lieselotte is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her devoted children Margaret Brock of Spokane, Michelle (Dan) Linderman of Spokane, Raymond Yurashunas II of Reno; loving grand-daughters Rene Yurashunas of Reno, Amanda (Warren) Wittrock of Spokane; and miracle great-grandson Adam Wittrock. Also by her dear granddaughter-in-law Lynn (Henry) Carrico of Alabama. Thank you for everything Mom and rest in peace! We love you to the moon and back until we meet again with coffee and doughnuts! Heartfelt thanks to Horizon Hospice, Dr. Sarah Hess, Dr. Jason Roth, and Dr. Andrew Wurtz for their compassionate and loving care. Anyone moved to do so may make a memorial donation to the Spokane Humane Society, SCRAPS, the ASPCA, or a . Funeral Services will be 1p.m. Monday, February 10th at Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Chapel, 7200 N. Wall St. Graveside committal to follow. Online condolences at

