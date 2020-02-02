|
LANGAGER, Lila Nadine (Age 83) Lila Nadine Langager passed through heaven's gate and into her Savior's arms on January 9, 2020. She was at home and surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing. Lila was born Lila Nadine Townsend on October 7, 1936 in Nez Perce, Idaho. She married Ben Langager in 1955 and they were married for 61 years at the time of his passing in January 2017. Lila was an unpublished author and worked for the Spokesman- Review newspaper for a time. She was a homemaker who was also very involved with her church. She loved her God, her family, her church and her dogs, especially her little dog Sassy. Lila is survived by her three children, Mark (Karen) Langager of Spokane, Kevin (Debi) Langager of Belton, SC and Becky (Todd) Teller of Spokane. She was grandmother to eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved; sister, Elinor (Cavil) Townsend Benshoof. She is preceded by her mother, Laura and her sister, Jane. Please join the family in celebrating Lila's life at 1pm, Saturday, February 8th, at ChangePoint Fellowship, 14415 E. Sprague Ave., Suite 2, Spokane Valley, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 2, 2020