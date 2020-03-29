Lillian A. VORHEES


VORHEES, Lillian A. Lillian A. Vorhees of Spokane, went to be with our Lord on February 20, 2020 after a brief stay at Hospice House. Lillian was a strong and faithful servant of the Lord and others. She was deeply loved by her close family and friends and is greatly missed. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit Pacific Northwest Cremation to view Lillian's full obituary and stay updated on when services will be scheduled.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020
