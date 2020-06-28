Lillian Krulatz HUGHES
HUGHES, Lillian Krulatz (Age 97) Lillian Krulatz Hughes of Spokane, Washington passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 97. Lillian was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on August 20, 1922. Lillian graduated from Montana State in 1944 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Bacteriology. She was also a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. She was very proud of her alma mater and her Sorority and spoke fondly about her experiences. After college she moved to Spokane and pursued a career as a Medical Technologist for 43 years. Over her career she worked at a pediatrician's private practice and at Deaconess Hospital. She had many interests including gardening, especially roses, and in later years scrap booking and knitting hats for the homeless. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing social card games, especially cribbage, and just socializing. Lillian had an infectious sense of humor and never missed an opportunity for a practical joke. Lillian's faith was very important to her and she credits it with helping her through the difficulties in her life. Lillian was a long time member of Plymouth Congregational Church and more recently Colbert Chapel. Lillian is survived by a son, John Hughes (and Arlene) of Ashburn, VA, a granddaughter, Michelle Saiers (and Scott) of Darien, CT, three great-grandchildren, Christina, Lindsey, and David, a niece, Linda Dally (and Robert) of Seattle, and other family and friends. Lillian is preceded in death by her father, George Krulatz (1940), her mother, Dorothy Krulatz (1992) and a sister, Mrs. Dorothy R. Barker (2009). A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given, in Lillian's honor, to the charity of your choice. The family of Lillian K. Hughes wishes to thank the many friends and acquaintances who have offered notes and other kindnesses on Lillian's passing.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.
