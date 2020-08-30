MORLAN, Lillian Louise Our beloved mother, Lillian, passed away in the early morning hours of August 26, 2020. She was 101 years old. Born May 14, 1919 at Loon Lake, WA, to Oscar and Mary Moeller, she was raised in Spokane, graduating from North Central High School in 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer, her parents, and her sister Vi (Bill) Boeck. On June 11, 1939 she married Elmer C. Morlan. Together they raised three daughters, Judy (David) Van Hersett, Sandy Walker, and Linda Schneider. She had seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. Her family was her focus. To our joy, Lillian's parents always lived with us, which made many happy memories for our family. Lillian enjoyed working in her yard, which was beautiful. She spent many happy hours with her flowers and garden. She knitted, crocheted, did needle point, and embroidery. We all have many beautiful things that Mom made. She was a league bowler in her younger years. In the summers she was at their farm in Idaho during busy times with Dad. Having never actually lived on the farm, there were many trips back and forth. In the winters Mom and Dad were snowbirds and enjoyed going South in their motorhome and meeting up with friends in the desert. She supported her husband's many community activities. Beautiful and lovely Lillian was loved by all and she will be greatly missed. She always had a smile and soft kind words for all her clan. We wish to thank the Atrium Staff at the Rockwood South Retirement Community. Care of Lillian was important to us and we know that Mom received excellent loving care. Thank you to all of you. A private graveside service will be held.



