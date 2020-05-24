GARRETT, Lillian R. Lillian R. Garrett passed away on the morning of May 18, 2020. She was born in Old Town, Idaho on September 13, 1938. She was married to Merwin Tom Garrett in 1984 (who predeceased her in 2016). She worked at Imperial Lanes Bowling Alley at the desk with other duties. She retired from there in the 1980s. Tom and Ruth were avid bowlers. She is survived by two sisters, Rita and Jennie; her children Tresea Engblom, Terry Engblom, Mark Garrett, and Cindy Stone; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



