Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie Ossa DASHIELL. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory 402 E Main Ave Chewelah , WA 99109 (509)-935-8411 Send Flowers Obituary

DASHIELL, Lillie Ossa Lillie Ossa Dashiell, quietly went to Heaven on October 5, 2019 in Chewelah from complica-tions of congestive heart failure. She was born on October 27, 1926 near Craig, CO the daughter of Carl Edward and Ione (Haughey) Anderson, joining sister Mary and brothers; Forrest, Grant and Ben. She was then followed by Dan, Ray, Bob, Albert and Dick. The family moved to Washington State in 1935 and settled in "Hungry Hollow", four miles east of Gifford, WA. Lillie, along with her brothers and sister, started her schooling at the Maude School. She then graduated from Columbia High School in Hunters in 1944. On November 5th of that same year, Lillie married Melvin Dashiell in Colville, WA. They lived in Harvey Creek where they farmed and raised four children. They were both loyal fans of Columbia High School sports as well as the Seattle Mariners. Lillie especially enjoyed watching her children and then her grandchildren participate in sports, often times traveling to games to root them on. She also loved gardening and growing beautiful flowers both in her garden and home. When it was close to Christmas, she would recruit help (usually her daughter, Marcia) to hang multiple Christmas lights both outside and inside because she enjoyed the Spirit of Christmas so much. She was also a faithful member of the Cedonia Community Church and was in her spot almost every Sunday and has the bulletin collection to prove it. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Dashiell, Portland, OR; and sons, Ray (Susan) of Davenport, WA, Fred (Loretta) of Cedonia, WA, Ed (Julie) of Cedonia, WA; her grandchildren, Tanya Fell (Sean) of Airway Heights, WA, Nathan Dashiell (Andrea) of Gig Harbor, WA, Katie Burns (Markus) of Sunnyvale, CA, Charlie Dashiell (Megan) Dashiell of Cedonia, WA, Tyson Dashiell (JulieAnn) of Cedonia, WA; six great-grandchildren, Harper and Marin Dashiell, Cora and June Burns, Evalynn and Freddy Dashiell. Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Mel, infant daughters, Marlene and Darlene; brothers, Forrest, Grant, Ben, Dan, Ray, Bob and Dick. The memorial service for Mrs. Lillie Ossa Dashiell will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Cedonia Community Church. A graveside service will follow at the Cedonia Cemetery with a meal in the church in conclusion. Pastor Ed Dashiell will officiate. Cards may be sent to the family at 3670 Harvey Creek Road, Hunters, WA 99137. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cedonia Community Church Building Funds. Please visit the on-line memorial and sign the guestbook at

DASHIELL, Lillie Ossa Lillie Ossa Dashiell, quietly went to Heaven on October 5, 2019 in Chewelah from complica-tions of congestive heart failure. She was born on October 27, 1926 near Craig, CO the daughter of Carl Edward and Ione (Haughey) Anderson, joining sister Mary and brothers; Forrest, Grant and Ben. She was then followed by Dan, Ray, Bob, Albert and Dick. The family moved to Washington State in 1935 and settled in "Hungry Hollow", four miles east of Gifford, WA. Lillie, along with her brothers and sister, started her schooling at the Maude School. She then graduated from Columbia High School in Hunters in 1944. On November 5th of that same year, Lillie married Melvin Dashiell in Colville, WA. They lived in Harvey Creek where they farmed and raised four children. They were both loyal fans of Columbia High School sports as well as the Seattle Mariners. Lillie especially enjoyed watching her children and then her grandchildren participate in sports, often times traveling to games to root them on. She also loved gardening and growing beautiful flowers both in her garden and home. When it was close to Christmas, she would recruit help (usually her daughter, Marcia) to hang multiple Christmas lights both outside and inside because she enjoyed the Spirit of Christmas so much. She was also a faithful member of the Cedonia Community Church and was in her spot almost every Sunday and has the bulletin collection to prove it. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Dashiell, Portland, OR; and sons, Ray (Susan) of Davenport, WA, Fred (Loretta) of Cedonia, WA, Ed (Julie) of Cedonia, WA; her grandchildren, Tanya Fell (Sean) of Airway Heights, WA, Nathan Dashiell (Andrea) of Gig Harbor, WA, Katie Burns (Markus) of Sunnyvale, CA, Charlie Dashiell (Megan) Dashiell of Cedonia, WA, Tyson Dashiell (JulieAnn) of Cedonia, WA; six great-grandchildren, Harper and Marin Dashiell, Cora and June Burns, Evalynn and Freddy Dashiell. Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Mel, infant daughters, Marlene and Darlene; brothers, Forrest, Grant, Ben, Dan, Ray, Bob and Dick. The memorial service for Mrs. Lillie Ossa Dashiell will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Cedonia Community Church. A graveside service will follow at the Cedonia Cemetery with a meal in the church in conclusion. Pastor Ed Dashiell will officiate. Cards may be sent to the family at 3670 Harvey Creek Road, Hunters, WA 99137. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cedonia Community Church Building Funds. Please visit the on-line memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com . Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close