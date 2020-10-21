SMITH, Linda Ann (Age 60) Linda Ann Smith, 60, of Deer Park, Washington has sadly passed away. On October 10th, 2020, surroun-ded by family members, Linda lost her battle with ALS. Linda was born June 1st, 1960 in Waynesville, Ohio to Patricia Lee and Wiley J. Williams. At the age of 14, Linda met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Daniel L. Smith. They were married on August 7th, 1976. At a young age Linda dedicated her life to her family and children. Together they went on to adopt six children, along with having four biological babies of their own. Linda was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Lee and eldest sister Geri Williams. Linda Leaves behind her husband Daniel; along with their many children and grandchildren: Nicole, Danny and wife Rebekah, Erik, Phillip and wife Kelsi, Payton, Leigha, Kamarionah, MaLeigha, Izzy, and Marshawn; grandchildren Carly, Carter, Jackson, Delany, Krimzyn, Brenna, Cecelia, and Kymber. Linda also leaves behind countless friends and family members including her sisters, Teresa, and Susan and brothers, Ronald, and Robert. Linda Ann Smith will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery on October the 24th in a private ceremony. A public memorial will also be held on October 24th at 1:30 PM for anyone wishing to show their respects. The memorial be held at the Clayton Community Church located at 4494 Carlton Ave, Clayton, WA. May your soul forever rest in peace Mother. We all love you so much. You will be greatly missed and remembered by everyone whose lives you have touched throughout your life. Until the day we can all meet again. To view and sign Linda's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com
