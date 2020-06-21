BRAZINGTON, Linda "Bones" December 8, 1943 - May 26, 2020 My Dear Husband, Family and Treasured Friends, I'm sitting here having my morning coffee with a slight breeze coming through the house - my mind takes me back to the summer of 1967 I left Billings, Montana early in the morning and headed for Spokane with my daughter Jamie, three and a half and my son Chan, two. Everything we owned was in the car; clothes, an ironing board and an iron. Yes! - we ironed everything in those days. When we got to Coeur d' Alene, I had never seen anything so beautiful. The freeway had not yet been built and the evening sun on the Lake and pine trees took my breath away. When you grow up in Billings these are things you don't see. I couldn't believe it when I looked at the map and realized that I had practically lived next door to it for my whole life. I had a job but no place to live, no babysitter; as I settled in and made my way around Spokane, you can't believe how many people I stopped to ask directions. Thank goodness I was a woman - men just don't seem to be able to do that. In spite of everything that might have gone wrong as we began a new life, it all worked out. They say do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life. That was so true for me. I had so much fun working! I was afraid to miss a day in case something happened and I wouldn't know about it. Through the years, I worked at The Stock Yards, The Rusty Key, The Saddle Back and The Baby Bar. As owner, The Hedge House was my life. I had the most wonderful customers and the best employees. I have to admit there were days that we had too much fun. But what can I say, that was part of the business. As one friend said, "it's not what you do, but what you get away with." When I married Jack, I inherited a great family. As for friends, I have been truly blessed. We have laughed, cried, played, and told each other secrets that I'm taking with me. They added so much to my life. You may be wondering what took me out of this world. It could have been the Lupus, Arthritis, Cancer, or Heart Failure so pick one or a combination of everything. My Doctors were the best - but if you're reading this, then know that even they couldn't put Humpty Dumpty back together again not this time. Jack and I have been married 20 plus years. He has been my lover, friend and most of all, my buddy. He seems to always be there when I need to open the mayo jar, and like I always say, "it don't get no better than that!" I had a great life but all good things must come to an end. I do not want a service but hopefully when my name comes up it puts a smile on your face. There will be no more driving Miss Daisy. I've got a new driver. As for my friends, you won't find my phone in the drawer - I'm taking it with me so you can call if you feel the need. Well Jack, it was fun and not all people can say that about their life. Take good care of the animals as this is my last goodbye. See, I told you, I always get the last word! I love you and, please, be happy. Bones P.S. I've told all of you no service and no gathering. But, I know now that I'm gone, you'll do whatever you damn well please. I can tell you that I'm sure all of you will be invited sooner or later to gather. When that happens, please give Jack a hug from me.



